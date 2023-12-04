| Moksha Seals Under 12 And 14 Girls Tennis Titles At First Tie Break Tens Tournament

Moksha seals under-12 and 14 girls tennis titles at First Tie-Break Tens tournament

In under-12 final, Moksha downed Fiza Khan to clinch the title. Continuing her good form, she beat PM Saanvi Naidu in the under-14 final to complete double titles triumph

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Medal winners of the tennis championship in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: Dokku Moksha sealed under-12 and 14 girls titles in the First Tie-Break Tens tournament conducted by DRC Sports Foundation at Advantage Tennis Academy in the premises of St Thomas High School, Neredmet, Secunderabad on Sunday.

In under-12 final, Moksha downed Fiza Khan to clinch the title. Continuing her good form, she beat PM Saanvi Naidu in the under-14 final to complete double titles triumph in the competition.

Results: U-10: Boys: 1. Mohd Tanveer (40), 2. V Arjun (38); U-12: Boys: 1. Thumpudi Jai Veer Varun (67),2. G Vishwak Reddy (57); Girls: 1. Dokku Moksha (71), 2. Fiza Khan (60); U-14: Boys: 1. B Samanyu Goud (68), 2. Manda Yona (55); Girls: 1. Dokku Moksha (30), 2. PM Saanvi Naidu (26); U-16: Boys: 1. Mutharaju Venkat Sreekar (29), 2. Manda Yona (27); U-18: Boys: 1. B Shamuel (30), 2. Mutharaju Venkat Sreekar (22); Girls: 1. Diya Mattipati (33), 2. Noorie Mattipati (31).