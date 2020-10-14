Hyderabad: Sykes gives awards to staff

Sykes organises virtual award function for staff

Hyderabad: Sykes India, digital marketing and customer service global outsourcer, organised the spotlight awards virtually to let its employees connect, celebrate, and join from the convenience of their homes.

The event acknowledged them for their positive attitude, resourcefulness, customer service, and the completion of special projects even during these difficult times. More than 1,000 workforces celebrated together online, transforming this on-site event to a virtual one.

Awardees who have shown outstanding work were handed over with Rs.10,000 each and employees were also presented with surprise gadgets, gift hampers, trophies, and certificates for their achievements.

Dishant Bhojwani, country head, Sykes India said, “As an organisation, Sykes objective is to stay together and work as one despite these challenging times. We strive to ensure that we show our employees that their efforts do not go unrecognized,” he said.

