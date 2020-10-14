Hyderabad: Tahsildar held in bribe case dies by suicide in prison

The Dabeerpura police are investigating while the body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

By | Published: 10:09 am

Hyderabad: Former Keesara Tahsildar E. B. Nagaraju, who was arrested and in prison in connection with a Rs.1.10 crore bribe case, allegedly died by suicide in his cell at the Central Prison in Chanchalguda here on Wednesday.

Nagaraju was recently arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials in connection with accepting a bribe over a land deal in Rampally village on the city outskirts.

Nagaraju, along with four others were arrested and were currently in remand in the prison.

The Dabeerpura police are investigating while the body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Further details are awaited.