Hyderabad: Tanush, Abhijna clinch U-14 tennis titles

Tanush Reddy beat Maveed Shaik 6-3 in U-14 boys’ final to clinch the title at the Goldslam Sports Ranking Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Winners with their trophies and certificates

Hyderabad: Tanush Reddy beat Maveed Shaik 6-3 in U-14 boys’ final to clinch the title at the Goldslam Sports Ranking Tennis Tournament at Suresh Krishna Tennis Academy, GBR Club, Kompally in Hyderabad Tuesday.

In the girls category, YSV Abhijna defeated B Janaki Reddy 7-7, 7-4 for the top honours.

Singles Results: U-14: Boys: Tanush Reddy bt Maveed Shaik 6-3; Girls: Abhijna YSV bt B Janaki Reddy 7-7, 7-4; U-12: Boys: Pratheek Reddy Thummala bt Adhrit K 7-3; Girls: Srikruthi Dumpala bt Kiara Sharma 8-2; U-10: Boys: Karthiksankar Veena bt Arjun V 7-7, 7-4; Girls: D Moksha bt Akshaine 7-3; Corporate men: singles: 25 age group: Sreekar bt Gourabdip Ghosh 7-1; 40 age group: Sreekar bt Dr Arvind 7-2; Doubles: 25 age group: Dr Sai Kishore Butti and Dr S Sridhar bt Manoj and Sandeep 7-3; 40 age group ( Round Robin format): Sreekar and Amit Kumar bt Amardeep and Yatin.