Hyderabad: Tension prevails as group of persons attacked Pista House outlet, customers

Around 16 to 17 men barged into Pista House at Upperpalli and taking those having their meals with surprise, attacked them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 08:35 PM

Around 16 to 17 men barged into Pista House at Upperpalli and taking those having their meals with surprise, attacked them.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Upperpalli area of Rajendranagar when a group of persons attacked a prominent Biryani eatery and manhandled the customers there.

Around 16 to 17 men barged into Pista House at Upperpalli and taking those having their meals with surprise, attacked them. Pandemonium prevailed for some time, when the group also targeted the hotel furniture, destroyed the food and punched and kicked those who resisted.

Also Read Under trial prisoner dies at OGH

The threatened customers rushed out of the eatery in panic even as the hotel staff there tried to reason the group of attackers. Some members of the group also targeted the vehicles parked outside.

Later, the hotel management is learnt to have approached the Attapur police with a complaint.