Hyderabad: Thalassemia Society conferred with HD Shourie memorial award

Hyderabad: The president of Hyderabad-based Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Chandrakant Agarwal, has been conferred with the HD Shourie Memorial National Award for his contribution towards providing services to children with Thalassemia in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The award was presented during a national CME and workshop on Voluntary Blood Donation, Haamovigilance and Donor Vigilance, organised by National Institute of Biologicals at Noida, UP, a press release said.

The TSCS is running a blood bank, blood transfusion centre at Kamala Hospital and Research Centre in Hyderabad and Khammam. So far, the Society has given about 2 lakh free blood transfusions. In 2022 alone, it conducted nearly 25,000 free blood transfusions to Thalassemia and Sickle Cell patients.

“Apart from Hyderabad, the Khammam centre of TSCS was started in March, 2021 and this December, a new facility at Kurnool will come up. We are hoping to continue expanding by adding more centres in TS and AP in the coming years,” Agarwal said.