Telangana: Rajagopalpet youth sets blood donation example

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 June 2024, 01:28 PM

Siddipet: The youth of Rajagopalpet village in Nanganur mandal set an example in donating blood when there was an emergency need for people in Siddipet and Hyderabad. Each of these youths had donated blood 10 to 30 times during the past seven years. The youth from Rajagopalpet formed as RJPT Saviors group seven years ago with a few members.

The number of members in the group swelled to 43 in the last seven years. Of the 43 from the group, 15 were residing in Hyderabad, doing various jobs. But, they will continue their service in the State capital. Meanwhile, a member of the group Praveen Mundrathi (27), who made blood donation 20 times, is leading another district-level blood donation group in Siddipet. Coming to know about their service, Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao called them over the phone on Monday and appreciated their service. Rao called upon the youth from other villagers to follow their footsteps to save the lives of the people who were in emergency need of blood.

Speaking to Telangana Today Govindapuram Raju (38), founder member of the group, said that he had found it difficult to get one unit of negative group blood when one of his relatives was in emergency need some 10 years ago in Hyderabad. Raju said that he had visited many blood banks in Hyderabad for nearly six hours to find a unit of blood. However, a blood bank asked them to donate two units of other blood groups to give them one, when he spoke to make one of his friends donate blood apart from himself. Raju had donated blood 28 times so far.

Undestanding the scarcity of the blood, Raju said that he had debated the issue with his friends back in the village and they had decided to form a group to regularly donate blood. The youth will travel at their own expense to hospitals and they would accept nothing from the recipient’s family for their gesture. To encourage more youth to join their path, the youth will organise a felicitation programme for the blood donors in the village on the occasion of World Blood Donors Day. The youngsters have organised the felicitation programme on Sunday this time.