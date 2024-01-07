Hyderabad: Petting Matters extending a paw of compassion

Founded by Bohbby Chauhan and Shivani Ohol in 2018, Petting Matters is a community of pet parents, medical partners, volunteers, and donors to raise awareness and build an ecosystem of happy animal-human coexistence

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 7 January 24

The organisation has been coordinating blood donations for dogs and cats, addressing urgent pet healthcare needs.

Hyderabad: Much like humans, animals require blood donations to survive critical health crises. Your dog could be a lifesaver for another furry friend in distress. Petting Matters Pvt. Ltd., a specialised company in canine care, is leading a unique non-profit initiative by setting up a community for dog blood donations.

Founded by Bohbby Chauhan and Shivani Ohol in 2018, Petting Matters is a community of pet parents, medical partners, volunteers, and donors to raise awareness and build an ecosystem of happy animal-human coexistence.

Also Read JNTUH-ISRO plans to set up Interplanetary Research Centre at Kukatpally

The organisation has been at the forefront of organising and coordinating blood donations for dogs and cats, addressing urgent pet healthcare needs, despite the lack of animal blood banks within the city.

Reflecting on a personal experience, Bohbby, who is also an animal behaviourist, shared the initial struggle when his dog, Buddy, fell ill. “It was my second day in the city and I didn’t know what to do and where to go for the blood. Thankfully, the veterinarian helped me. I eventually decided to start this initiative,” he said.

For blood donations, dogs should be one to six years old, weigh above 15 kg, have full vaccinations, and be free of ticks. Similar to humans, dogs can donate blood every three months. With 12 blood groups and 11 cross-matching groups, any dog breed can serve as a blood donor for another. For cats, the eligibility includes an age range of one to five years, weight exceeding three kg.

Absence of blood banks for animals, Shivani says, necessitates a direct transfer from the donor to the recipient. “The donor dog undergoes a health check at the veterinary hospital to ensure compatibility. Once confirmed, the blood is drawn either in blood bags or large syringes and immediately transfused to the recipient,” she says.

The city has seen almost 200 blood donations organised in the last five years, Shivani says. Currently having about 90 donors, the organisation strives to increase its community to 150 donors, to meet the annual blood transfusion needs of Hyderabad.

Petting Matters seeks to bridge awareness gaps and convince pet owners through education, outreach, and ongoing coordination with veterinary clinics and dispel myths regarding blood donation. Those who want their dog to get enlisted in the donors’ list may get in touch with Shivani on 7330895424.