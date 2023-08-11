Hyderabad: This digital healthcare kiosk promises instant check-ups

The Any Time Clinic, a digital healthcare kiosk, is set to change the way diagnostic tests, doctor consultation and medicines delivery is done

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:20 AM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: Walk into this digital healthcare kiosk for instant health check-ups along with a doctor’s consultation roundthe- clock. The Any Time Clinic, a digital healthcare kiosk, is set to change the way diagnostic tests, doctor consultation and medicines delivery is done.

Developed by Hyderabad– based Gem Opencube Technologies Private Limited, the digital healthcare kiosk can perform more than 75 different invasive (blood and strip based test) and non-invasive tests such BMI, BMR, height, weight, body temperature, blood pressure and ECG in just a few minutes to a maximum of 15 minutes. Using the inbuilt Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning software, and sensors, the kiosk, which is integrated with numerous health components, devices and consumables, quickly performs various health checkups.



On the basis of the health condition, it is capable of guiding an individual with an appropriate routine and food habits. Apart from these routine tests, the machine can also diagnose eye-related issues including distance and near vision test, colour vision test, dry eye test besides ENT checkups. The individuals can also undergo risk assessment tests, including for HIV, lung, breast and brain cancer, tumour, and heart disease risk test. It can also detect the alcohol content via a breath analyser. Reports generated can be taken as a printout from the machine and a softcopy can be sent to the WhatsApp number. It also preserves the individual’s medical records in digital format for providing better healthcare services to patients in the future. The kiosk, which looks like an ATM, is easy to use. The individuals can register through their mobile number, thumb scanner or health card.

Following this, the individual can choose between diagnostic tests and doctor consultations, for which the company has tied up with Pranaam Hospitals. The machine lets the individual choose from a panel of doctors. “To ensure that healthcare and diagnostic services are available 24/7 that too at a low cost, we have come up with the Any Time Clinic that will be shortly launched in Hyderabad. The service cost will be Rs 150-Rs 200. To begin with, we planned to set up this machine at Shilparamam,” GemOpencube Technologies Private Limited CEO and Founder P Vinod Kumar told Telangana Today.

Also Read Digital healthcare provider MediBuddy lays off 8% of its workforce