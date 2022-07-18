Hyderabad: Three convicted for creating nuisance at Musheerabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:17 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced three persons to three days of imprisonment on charges of creating nuisance and attacking the local public who objected to them at Musheerabad.

Rangu Thirupathi (29), M Shiva (26) and Mohd Chand Pasha (26), all residents of Secunderabad were sitting in an auto-rickshaw and creating nuisance on July 14. They passed comments on a woman who was going along with her family and when the local people objected to their behavior, the three men quarreled with them.

The victim along with her father approached the Musheerabad police, who registered a petty case and produced the three men before court.