Hyderabad: Three emerging artists to exhibit at Shrishti Art Gallery

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:45 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

The opening of this exhibition is on Saturday, September 24, 6.30 pm, at Shrishti Art Gallery, Road No.15, Jubilee Hills.

Hyderabad: Shrishti Art Gallery is delighted to present ‘Triloka’, an exhibition of artworks by three emerging artists. This exhibition is a journey into the world of three young artists from India with unique styles, mediums, and concepts. The exhibition showcases work by Jayeeta Chatterjee, Madhukar Mucharla, and Rohan V Anvekar.

Madhukar is a Telangana-based artist whose works are a reflection of himself, his being, the everyday struggle he sees his fellow men undergo, and also as a means of emancipation. He chose leather-making and took inspiration from Tholu Bommalata or Leather Puppetry, a popular folk-art form in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He thus began stitching pieces of leather into portraits, figures, and other objects. Through his art, he wishes to address issues of social discrimination and bring awareness about human rights and social injustice by using a medium that is integral to the identity of the Dalit, Madiga caste.

A printmaker from Bengal, Jayeeta’s art practice revolves around women, particularly from the middle/lower income group living in small towns and the interiors of the home they dwell in. Karnataka-based artist Rohan’s honest concern towards environmental issues is reflected in his paintings. Through his works, he explores the relationship of humans with nature.

