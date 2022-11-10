Eleven artists, eclectic perspectives at Hyderabad’s ‘Emerging Palettes’

Hyderabad: From the pandemic struggle to socio-political and ecological concerns, the 13th edition of ‘Emerging Palettes’ hosted by Hyderabad’s Shrishti Art Gallery, had eleven emerging artists from across the country narrating stories of communities, environment, and urbanisation.

Play of lights and shadows

Gayatri AP, who completed her Master’s in Fine Arts from Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, Hyderabad, is fascinated by the behaviour of light in different circumstances — light to dark, dull, suffocating, and congested spaces. Her work revolves around how it has an effect on human behaviour.

“Observation of light and materials confined to interiors during the pandemic to the usage of light in open and exterior spaces, my language of work has evolved and the shift has been healing and therapeutic,” Gayatri says.

Nature and wildlife

Kerala-based Vishnu’s work depicts observations and experiences he had since his childhood. Vishnu, who has completed his Master’s in Fine Arts from Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, Hyderabad, is a nature lover and his paintings reflect the effect of pollution on nature and its behaviour.

Fragments of objects

Vizag-based Chippada Dakshayini’s works are a reflection of her daily existence — the socio-economical struggles of the society that she lives in. Her works, however, don’t include a human figure but are objects with an emphasis on details of the characters and are invested with emotions and memories.

Among the other works, Vizianagaram-based Satyanarayana Gavara’s intricate woodcut prints are inspired by human hunger, desire, and necessity. Uttar Pradesh’s Kajal Singh hopes to raise awareness about environmental conservation through her hand-carved stone sculptures.

Through his artwork, Prasad Mestri of Palgarh, Maharashtra, intends to tell stories about the tribal community and their culture to the civil society. Keerti Pooja’s paintings depict the stories that lie beneath bazaars, the labour, migration, and large-scale farming practices that allow cities to function.

Kingkar Sarkar’s intricately cut paper artwork addresses his quest for seeking inner meanings behind societal and environmental issues, which influenced his art-making process. Archisman Roy series of work narrates the experiences of the pandemic.

Ishwari Manolikar uses different types of lines in her paintings, in various arrangements, resulting in a silent dialogue with our own thoughts. Deepika Sahat’s work focuses on birds, insects, flora, and fauna, and the behaviour of these creatures.

Started on November 5, Emerging Palettes 2022 is on view at Shrishti Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills, till December 5.