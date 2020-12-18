Hyderabad: Three held for stealing pesticides worth Rs 91 lakh

The pesticides and automobiles, all together worth Rs 1.7 crore, were recovered

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police arrested an employee of a company and two hotel management students for stealing pesticides worth Rs 91.6 lakh on Friday. The pesticides and automobiles, all together worth Rs 1.7 crore, were recovered.

According to the police, the arrested persons included a person who worked as a dispatcher in the company who noticed that costly pesticide was stored inside the company. He also observed that there was no proper security or surveillance cameras for monitoring the dispatch and stock.

He then prepared a duplicate key of the warehouse and over the last two months, he along with two students stole 98 boxes of pesticide five times and stored the same in their homes in Nizampet and Secunderabad. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

