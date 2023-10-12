Thursday, Oct 12, 2023
Three persons were killed in two different road accidents at Medchal on Wednesday

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:56 AM, Thu - 12 October 23
Hyderabad: Three killed in different road accidents at Medchal
Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in two different road accidents at Medchal on Wednesday.

In the first case, two persons going on a bike died after a four wheeler hit their vehicle on the Medchal checkpost to Kistapur road.

In the other case, a person going on a bicycle died after a tipper lorry hit him at Medchal industrial area. The police registered two separate cases and investigating.

The police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital.

More details awaited.

