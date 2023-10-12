Hyderabad: Three killed in different road accidents at Medchal

Three persons were killed in two different road accidents at Medchal on Wednesday
Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in two different road accidents at Medchal on Wednesday.
In the first case, two persons going on a bike died after a four wheeler hit their vehicle on the Medchal checkpost to Kistapur road.
In the other case, a person going on a bicycle died after a tipper lorry hit him at Medchal industrial area. The police registered two separate cases and investigating.
The police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital.
More details awaited.