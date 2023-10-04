Harish Rao inaugurates CMR Institute of Medical Sciences in Medchal

CMR Group of Institutions has added one more feather to its existing group of colleges by starting a new medical college, CMR IMS at Kandlakoya, Medchal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:49 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: CMR Group of Institutions has added one more feather to its existing group of colleges by starting a new medical college, CMR Institute of Medical Sciences (CMR IMS) at Kandlakoya, Medchal.

The National Medical Commission has approved 150 MBBS seats from academic year 2023-24 onwards and the medical college is attached with 450 bedded CMR Hospital.

The CMR IMS also organised ‘Orientation Day-2023’ for the first-year batch of MBBS students today.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister, T Harish Rao, said the efforts of Telangana government to make medical education accessible are bearing results. “There is no need for students from Telangana to go to Russia and Europe to pursue medical education,” he said.

The students were introduced to various academic programs and facilities offered by CMR IMS during the orientation program. They received insights into the curriculum, teaching methodologies, and extracurricular activities that would shape their medical education.

Ch Malla Reddy, Minister of Labour and Empowerment, MLC, Shambipur Raju, I&PR Minister, Patnam Mahender Reddy and senior management from the medical college including its Director, Dr. M. A. Baig, Chairman, Ch. Gopal Reddy, senior advisor Dr. Chandrakanth Shiroli, Dean Dr. A. Srinivas Chary and others were present.