| Dundigal Police Arrest Two People In Connection With Many Burglaries

Dundigal police arrest two people in connection with many burglaries

The cops also seized property worth Rs 9.60 lakh from the culprits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: The Dundigal police arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in several burglaries reported in last two months and seized property worth Rs. 9.60 lakh from them.

The arrested persons are Pandiri Swamy (24), a native of Nizamabad and a resident of Medchal and Raheema Begum (44), a resident of Medchal.

According to the DCP Medchal, P Shabarish, in July the suspect Swamy was released from the jail after his arrest in a property offence. He began staying at the house of Raheema in Medchal and started committing burglaries in Bachupally, IDA Bolaram and Dundigal police station areas.

“During investigation into a burglary case, the police had established the role of Swamy who after stealing the property was handing it over to Raheema for disposal. On Tuesday evening during vehicle checking both the persons were caught and stolen property seized from them,” said the DCP.

Since July, Swamy and Raheema were involved in 13 cases while previously Swamy was involved in 24 cases including 17 in Nizamabad.

The police arrested them and produced them before the court. Both of them were remanded.