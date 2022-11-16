Hyderabad: Three property offenders arrested by Langer Houz police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

(Representational Image). The arrested persons were identified as Rahul Kumar Sharma (36), a resident of Charminar, Kattela Anoop Kumar (30) of Nagole and Sunkam Raju (30) of Nizamabad, presently staying in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad: Three property offenders who were allegedly involved in two burglary cases were arrested by the Langer Houz police on Wednesday. The police recovered 51 tolas of gold and 1 kg silver, all valued at Rs. 25.60 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Rahul Kumar Sharma (36), a resident of Charminar, Kattela Anoop Kumar (30) of Nagole and Sunkam Raju (30) of Nizamabad, presently staying in Bengaluru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Joel Davis, while announcing the arrest of the gang said that in the early hours of November 7, Rahul and Anoop entered the house of Anil Agarwal located at Kakatiyanagar in Langer Houz and decamped with gold, silver ornaments and Rs. 2.70 lakh cash from the house.

“On November 6 evening, Rahul and Anoop met at the Niloufer Hotel at Lakdikapul and had tea. During their conversation, Anoop told Rahul about the riches of his previous owner and both of them decided to commit burglary at the house. On reaching the house of Anil Agarwal they noticed it was locked and cashing upon their opportunity both of them entered into the house after breaking the locks. They went inside the bedroom and broke the cupboard locks, collected the gold, silver and cash and escaped. Raju provided them shelter,” said Joel Davis.

On a complaint, the police had booked a case and with the help of surveillance cameras feed, mobile phone locations and human intelligence caught them at different places.

On interrogation the trio admitted to the crime. The gang was also involved in a burglary reported at Dundigal police station limits. The police produced them before court and remanded.