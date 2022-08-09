Hyderabad: Three-year-old thrashed by father dies in hospital

Published Date - 07:17 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Three-year-old Sakina Fatima, who was brutally beaten up, allegedly by her father, in Saifabad on Saturday, died in hospital on Tuesday.

Sakina, who lived with her parents Sana Fathima and Basith Khan, at AC Guards under the Saifabad police station limits, had gone to the washroom on Saturday evening. Khan, noticing that she hadn’t come for quite some time, went to the washroom with a big spoon and started thrashing the child with the spoon. Though the mother tried to stop Khan, he pushed her away and hit the girl on the floor,” the Saifabad police said.

The mother finally managed to take the child away to the bedroom. She then noticed froth coming out of the child’s mouth, after which she was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital in the night. The child passed away in the early hours of Tuesday while under treatment.

A case under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act was booked against Khan, and later was altered to one under Section 302 of the IPC.