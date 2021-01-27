Hyderabad: TIME to hold talent search exam

The topper in the examination will be eligible for 100 per cent discount on the Bank/SSC CGL course fee

Hyderabad: TIME, a test-prep institute, is conducting free all India Talent Search Examination (TSE) for bank courses on January 31. The test will be held in two slots i.e., 10 am and 6 pm. Students can opt for either of the slots to attend the test, a press release on Wednesday said. The topper in the examination will be eligible for 100 per cent discount on the Bank/SSC CGL course fee, it said, adding that students enrolling between January 26 and 31 are eligible for a minimum assured discount of 10 per cent.

Performance based discounts are applicable for Bank/SSC Course variants online/classroom fee, it said. Results of the test will be declared by 12 noon on February 1 and TTSE discount is valid till February 5, it added. Interested candidates can register through the link https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=4211.

