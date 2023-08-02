Housing, public infrastructure got a boost under BRS govt: KTR

More than two lakh families in Hyderabad will have a permanent home, due to the initiatives of the State government, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:09 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the Telangana government was making significant strides in housing and public infrastructure development to address the future needs of the rapidly growing Hyderabad city. More than two lakh families in Hyderabad will have a permanent home, due to the initiatives of the State government.

He revealed that around one lakh double-bedroom houses have been completed and will be distributed from August to October, benefiting approximately 4,000 families in each Assembly constituency in Hyderabad. Under the Gruhalakshmi scheme, another 3,000 families from each Assembly constituency in the city will benefit.

“LB Nagar alone is set to witness 40,000 families owning permanent homes, with 18,000 families benefiting from the decision to regularise houses under GO 118 in the Saroornagar area, and an additional 11,000 families from the regularisations under GO 58 and 59. This will be in addition to the double-bedroom houses and Gruhalakshmi scheme. Pattas are being distributed to all these families, ensuring secure land ownership,” he said, while addressing the beneficiaries ahead of handing over land regularisation pattas at Saroornagar here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Minister assured that the Telangana government would also consider requests to regularise lands purchased without any house construction, understanding that these lands were mistakenly recorded in the list of prohibited lands due to a past official’s error. However, nominal charges would be collected to avoid future legal complications.

During the recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the construction of 400 km of Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion was approved, aimed at alleviating traffic woes for the next 50 years. Rama Rao expressed his confidence in the government’s approach towards addressing various challenges with permanent solutions, gradually transforming the city’s infrastructure.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to healthcare, the Minister said four new multi-super speciality hospitals were under construction on the four sides of Hyderabad, while the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was being expanded with an additional 2,000 beds. The government was also establishing new government medical colleges in every district to enhance healthcare accessibility.

Rama Rao revealed plans for laying the foundation for the construction of 14 new bridges on the Musi River over the next couple of months and to inaugurate them after the government’s re-election in December this year.

Minister Rama Rao dismissed the unfounded criticism against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by the Opposition parties without any respect for his age and stature. He urged the people to defeat such Opposition leaders in the Assembly elections and teach them a fitting lesson. Emphasising that the BRS indulges in politics for only six months, he said the State government focuses on development and welfare for the remaining four and a half years of its tenure. He expressed confidence Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao will score a successful hat-trick in the upcoming Assembly elections and retain power in the State for third consecutive term.