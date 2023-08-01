Hyderabad to get a park for techies soon

Hyderabad's Interactive Science Park is a magical fusion of productivity and play, designed to captivate both kids and tech-savvy souls alike.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:17 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Step into a realm where laptops hum alongside laughter, and children’s giggles harmonize with the whir of technology – Hyderabad‘s Interactive Science Park is a magical fusion of productivity and play, designed to captivate both kids and tech-savvy souls alike.

While it is commonly believed that an excessive focus on work without any leisure activities can lead to monotony, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) acknowledges the importance of striking a balance between work and leisure, with this upcoming park at Patrika Nagar.

V Krishna, GHMC’s Additional Commissioner for Urban Bio-Diversity on Monday tweeted about the park being designed for children and techies. He mentioned that the park will be inaugurated soon. True to the theme, the park at Madhapur will have workstations for techies apart from children’s play equipment and educative sculptures.

“The amenities include interacting areas, laptop working seating with charging points, free WiFi, kid’s play area, open gym, gazebo, food kiosk, and sculptures in a lush green setting,” said V Krishna he shared on the social media platform.

Apart from learning the concepts of science, the park will also offer recreational facilities to people of all age groups. The science park has a dedicated play area for children along with an open gym.

Ramps and walkways have been arranged for senior citizens and are specially-abled. The park will also have gazebos, classy seating arrangements, a water cascade, lush greenery, washrooms, and a security room.

The Interactive Science Park is located amid IT companies, hostels, guest houses, hospitals, and residential apartments. “The GHMC has created this park for Kids & Techies, as part of the Development of 50 Theme Parks across the city, as instructed by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao,” he added.

The upcoming theme parks in different areas across the city aims to offer a unique experience by incorporating greenery and dedicated working stations. Techies will have the opportunity to unwind in a refreshing environment while also staying productive; making these parks an ideal destination for work-life balance enthusiasts.