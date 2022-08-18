Hyderabad to receive light rains in next three hours

| Hyderabad To Recieve Light Rains In Next Three Hours

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:50 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological department – Hyderabad on Thursday said Hyderabad could witness light to moderate rains in some parts of the city during the next three hours.

In a press release issued at 5 pm, IMD said that parts of Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Siddipet, Jangaon, Yadari Bhuwanagiri, Medchal, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Narayanpet, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts could be receiving light rainfall during the next three hours.