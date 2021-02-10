Hyderabad: Toddler from Sudan gets new lease of life after complex heart surgery

The toddler was admitted to the hospital with respiratory distress, feeding difficulty, stopped gaining weight and had developed bluish discolouration, a medical condition also known as blue babies.

Hyderabad: The heart surgeons at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad, have given a new lease of life to a two-year-old boy from Sudan who was suffering from a complex congenital heart disorder. The toddler was admitted to the hospital with respiratory distress, feeding difficulty, stopped gaining weight and had developed bluish discolouration, a medical condition also known as blue babies.

Tests revealed a cardiac defect known as Taussig-Bing anomaly and other major complications. As a result of the congenital disorder, majority of blood from the heart is going to the lungs instead of the body, said Dr Anil Kumar Dharmapuram, Senior Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon, KIMS Hospitals.

Due to the combination of defects, the surgeons conducted a difficult surgery that lasted for more than ten hours. “After the surgery, the boy took some time to recover in the ICU. After complete recovery, the boy is feeding well without respiratory distress and normal oxygen levels. The cardiac evaluation shows good repair in the heart with normal function and no structural abnormality in the left ventricle outflow tract. The baby will grow normally like other babies and is ready to travel back to Sudan with parents,” Dr Anil Kumar added.

