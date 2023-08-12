Hyderabad: Tolling begins on Nehru Outer Ring Road TOT project

The tolling operations started on Saturday following the payment of the upfront concession fee of Rs. 7,380 crore to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:24 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: IRB Golconda Expressway Private Limited, a project Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of IRB Infrastructure Trust, an associate of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., has officially commenced tolling on the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) Project.

The tolling operations started on Saturday following the payment of the upfront concession fee of Rs. 7,380 crore to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). With this payment, the SPV received the appointed date in alignment with the concession agreement, a press release said.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., emphasised the commitment to delivering excellence in operations and ensuring a world-class travel experience for the users of this prestigious project.

The Nehru Outer Ring Road TOT Project boasts impressive features that contribute to its significance. With a project cost of Rs. 8,362 crore and a length of 158 km, the expressway comprises 1,264 lane km across eight lanes. The project encompasses 20 entry and exit points encircling the city of Hyderabad.

The revenue-linked concession period spans 30 years from the appointed date, operating on the TOT basis. This achievement marks IRB’s second TOT project, elevating the group’s market share to 37 per cent in India’s TOT sector.