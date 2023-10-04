Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Thursday in view of ECI meeting

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:28 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory In view of the Election Commission of India meeting at Tech Mahindra, Madhapur on Thursday. As bureaucrats from across the state will be attending the meeting, heavy traffic movement is expected on the roads around the venue and surrounding areas between 8.30 am and 11.30 am.

Offices located between Lemon Tree Hotel to CII, Cable Bridge to Ikea Rotary, Ikea Rotatory to Cyber Towers, Kothaguda to Hitex, may plan accordingly as there may be some traffic regulations around this area, Cyberabad traffic police officials said.

Heavy traffic is expected on the routes of Lemon Tree junction – Phoenix Arena road -Tech Mahindra road – CII junction; Ikea rotary – Lemon Tree junction – Cyber Tower junction; Cable Bridge – C gate Junction – Ikea rotary and Kothaguda junction to Cyber Tower junction.

