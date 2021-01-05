Hyderabad: Traffic curbs at Dabeerpura for a month

The traffic from Dabeerpura flyover towards APAT Junction will be diverted via Jabbar Hotel, Shaik Fayaz Kaman, Ganga Nagar nala, Etebar Chowk junction and APAT junction

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the construction of RCC box drain/RCC open drain from Farhatnagar junction to Dabeerpura bridge, the traffic police have announced diversions at Dabeerpura for a month from January 6.

The traffic from Dabeerpura flyover towards APAT Junction will be diverted via Jabbar Hotel, Shaik Fayaz Kaman, Ganga Nagar nala, Etebar Chowk junction and APAT junction. Vehicles from Dabeerpura flyover towards APAT junction will be diverted via New Ali Café, Komatwadi, Noorkhan Bazaar and APAT junction.

The traffic from APAT junction towards Dabeerpura flyover will be diverted at Shuttaria Mosque, Noor Khan Bazaar, Komatwadi and New Ali Café while those from APAT junction towards Chanchalguda will be diverted at Dabeerpura Kaman, Success School, Ganga Nagar nala, Bada Bazaar and Yakutpura railway station.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .