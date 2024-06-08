Race for nominated posts, TPCC President, and Cabinet expansion heats up in Telangana

As the Chief Minister announced that leaders who strive for the party success would be given priority in appointment of nominated posts, many leaders are making a beeline to Gandhi Bhavan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 June 2024, 08:47 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: With Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy meeting AICC leaders in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss a few issues, including filling up of nominated posts, appointment of the new TPCC president and a probable Cabinet expansion, many State leaders are spending anxious moments.

Already, a few leaders have intensified their lobbying through different channels to secure posts. After the Assembly elections, the Congress government had made some appointments, especially chairman to different corporations.

Though, the orders have not officially been issued in this regard, there is buzz that the orders would be issued shortly. Further, at least a dozen more people are likely to be appointed for different corporations or other nominated posts.

To this effect, the State leadership is preparing the list of eligible candidates considering different factors, including caste, contribution in the recent elections and others. In tune with the nominated posts, there is also competition for the new TPCC president post.

MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy, AICC spokesperson Madhu Yaskhi Goud, AICC spokesperson A Sampath Kumar and others are among the probable candidates for the post.

“Until the new TPCC president is selected, the State cabinet expansion may not take place. However, there will be clarity on all these issues in a few days,” said a senior leader from the Congress in Telangana. This apart, the AICC leadership is also learnt to have discussed the Lok Sabha election results in Telangana with the Chief Minister.

The party leadership had expected more seats from Congress-ruled Telangana and Karnataka States but was bit disappointed on the outcome, according to reports.