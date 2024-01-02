Hyderabad Traffic Police warns against fake websites for payment of challans

Cops were taking necessary action against the fraudsters. If you find any fake websites, kindly report to cybercrime by dialing 1930.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:29 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police has requested the citizens to be aware of the cyber fraudsters who are taking advantage of discounts for pending challans that were announced recently. Fraudsters were creating fake websites for challans such as https://echallanstspolice.in and accepting payments online. In a post on the platform X(formerly Twitter) the cops communicated the same and also disclosed the correct website, https://echallan.tspolice.gov.in/publicview for paying e-challans.

The official handle of Hyderabad Traffic Police took to X, to share

Cops were taking necessary action against the fraudsters. If you find any fake websites, kindly report to cybercrime by dialing 1930.