Hyderabad: Transgender community condemns member’s murder

Hyderabad: The representatives of Hijra Transgender Welfare Society condemned the attack on Hamsa, a transgender man, who was allegedly set ablaze. They demanded justice for Hamsa and requested the police to arrest the responsible.

Speaking to media on Thursday, they said the society was against such gang wars within the community, which now has cost a life. “Such incidents are black mark to the community in specific and the society on the whole,” they said. Hamsa (28) died allegedly after she was set ablaze by the members of a rival group at Hitec City in Madhapur earlier this week.

