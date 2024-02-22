Hyderabad: TSDCA conducts surprise raids at nine blood banks

The Telangana State Drug Control Administration have issued orders show cause notices to all of them for various violations

22 February 2024

Hyderabad: As a part of special drive, the Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) conducted surprise raids on Wednesday and Thursday at nine blood banks in Hyderabad and have issued orders show cause notices to all of them for various violations.

The TSDCA surprise raids were conducted Sri Balaji Blood Centre, Nalgonda X Roads, Malakpet, Navjeevan Blood Centre, Kamala Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, Dilsukhnagar, AVS Blood Centre, Lakdikapul, Rudhira Voluntary Blood Centre, Liberty Road, Himayathnagar, Prathima Sai Blood Centre, Old Lancer Lines, beside Srikara Hospitals, Secunderabad, Thalassemia Rakshitha Voluntary Blood Bank, Putlibowli X roads, Koti, Vivekananda Blood Centre, Ayodhyanagar Colony Blood Centre, Mehdipatnam, Nandi Blood Centre, Balanagar X Roads, and MSN Blood Centre, Uppal X Roads, Medchal-Malkajgiri Dist.

During the special raids, DCA officers detected lapses in screening, testing of blood, over charging on while human blood and its components, shortcomings with respect fo calibration of certain critical equipment, non-availability of trained technical personnel, failure to accurately maintain critical registers such as master record, donor record etc.

Special DCA teams focused on screening/testing the blood collected from donors for various transmissible diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Syphilis, etc. Additionally, inspections aimed to verify the charges collected by blood banks for whole blood and blood components such as Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), Platelet Concentrate, Packed Red Cells, etc.

Show Cause Notices have been issued against the nine blood banks for not adhering to the norms to initiate departmental actions.