Hyderabad: TSPA Joint Director taken into custody

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Detective Department police on Wednesday took into custody an IPS officer Naveen Kumar, who is working as Joint Director at the Dr. RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy for investigating a criminal case.

A team of policemen from the Hyderabad Central Crime Station took the officer to the Detective Department where a case was registered against him for allegedly trying to grab a property belonging to a former IAS officer. Two other alleged suspects in the case Ch. Sambasiva Rao, a businessman and Roopa Dimple, an advocate were arrested and remanded.

The Hyderabad CCS had registered a case under various Sections of IPC against Sambasiva Rao, Roopa and Naveen Kumar following a complaint made by Mani Lal, wife of former IAS officer Bhanwar Lal, for alleged forgery and attempt to grab her property located at Jubilee Hills.