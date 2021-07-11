Hyderabad: Two arrested in Kalapathar murder case

The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Arbaz (20) and his father Mohd Hamid Khan (60), both residents of Misrigunj

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a businessman reported on Thursday evening were arrested by Kalapathar police.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Arbaz (20) and his father Mohd Hamid Khan (60), both residents of Misrigunj.

The victim Mukarram Ali, a businessman was harassing Arbaz and Hamid Khan to compromise a criminal case registered at Kamatipura in which the victim was an accused. Due to this, Arbaz and Hamid Khan, planned and killed Mukarram, said S Sudhershan, SHO Kalapather police station.

The police arrested them on Sunday and sent them to judicial remand.

