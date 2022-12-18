| Hyderabad Two Day National Seminar On Nep At City College From Jan 6

Hyderabad: Two-day national seminar on NEP at City College from Jan 6

The two-day national seminar will have six technical sessions giving wider scope for deliberations on NEP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Government City College alumni committee and Internal Quality Assurance Committee are jointly organising a two-day national seminar on ‘NEP 2020: Role of Alumni for Sustainable Academic Excellence in Higher Educational Institutions: Prospects and Challenges’ January 6 and 7, 2023.

The two-day national seminar will have six technical sessions giving wider scope for deliberations on historical, social, political, economic and scientific perspectives on the NEP. A separate technical session on ‘NEP 2020 on alumni’ is also planned, according to a press release.