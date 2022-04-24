| Hyderabad Two Drown While Swimming In Well At Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: Two drown while swimming in well at Hayathnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two cousins who went for a swim got drowned in a well at Hayathnagar on Sunday afternoon.

The victims Srikanth (15), a student of standard ninth and Durga Prasad (12) a student of standard five, lived at Thattikhana village in Hayathnagar mandal, went for a swim to a well on outskirts of the village on Sunday morning. They were accompanied by another boy.

“Srikanth and Durga Prasad entered into the well and initially were playing on the steps. Later they went deeper into the water and started screaming for help,” said Hayathnagar police.

Noticing this, the boy accompanying them, alerted a few local people who were at a construction site. They rushed to the spot and pulled out the boys and shifted to hospital where they died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment, the police added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .