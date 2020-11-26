Hyderabad: Two held for gold smuggling at RGIA

The passengers, who arrived by flight G8 6700 from Riyadh, concealed three gold bars each in specially stitched pockets at the waist and the bottom of their trousers

Hyderabad: Officers of Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs booked two cases against two passengers for smuggling gold at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Wednesday.

The passengers, who arrived by flight G8 6700 from Riyadh, concealed three gold bars each in specially stitched pockets at the waist and the bottom of their trousers. In each case, the weight of gold seized is 184.9 gm. The total gold seized in both the cases is 369.8 gm which was valued at Rs.18.07 lakh.

Further investigation is in progress.

