Hyderabad: Two held for selling Covifor at higher price

Hyderabad: Two persons who were selling Covifor vial at a higher rate than prescribed MPR price were arrested by the Vanasthalipuram on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as Gangabhari Mahesh (30) and Paidishetty Rajesh Kumar (35) who run Raja Rajeshwari Medical Store at B N Reddy Nagar in Vanasthalipuram.

“The two were found selling Covifor injection at a higher rate. The price depended on the customer and the public demand. On information we raided the medical store and caught them,” said G Chaitanya Kumar, sub inspector, Vanasthalipuram police station. The police seized ten vials and two mobile phones from them. A case under Section 420, 188 of IPC and 51(B) DM Act is registered against them.

