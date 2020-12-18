Hyderabad: Two jailed in drunk and drive case

The court also sentenced the owner of a vehicle for two days imprisonment for giving vehicle to a minor at Madhapur apart from imposing a fine of Rs 5,000

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: A local court in Kukatpally sentenced two persons for one week imprisonment in a drunk and drive case here on Thursday. The court also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

The court also sentenced the owner of a vehicle for two days imprisonment for giving vehicle to a minor at Madhapur apart from imposing a fine of Rs 5,000.

In another case, the court jailed three persons for three days in a drunk and drive case in Gachibowli while imposing a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of them.

