Hyderabad: Two killed, eight injured in road crash

The victims were identified Prem Kumar (43), a government school teacher from the city posted in Nalgonda, and V.Yerresh (40), a car driver.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 06:41 PM

Hyderabad: Two persons died and eight others were injured when the car they were traveling in, lost control and hit another vehicle in a head-on collision on Sagar Ring Road at Manchal on the city outskirts on Monday night.

The incident occurred when the duo along with others, all of them being teachers from various places in the city posted in Nalgonda, were returning from work to Hyderabad in the car driven by Yerresh.

According to the police, when they reached near Agapally in Yacharam, in an attempt to overtake a truck going ahead, the vehicle crashed into another car coming in the opposite direction. With the same speed, it jumped off the road and turned over.

“Due to the impact, both of them suffered grievous multiple bleeding injuries and died. The other motorists passing by the route noticed the injured persons and rushed to their rescue,” police said.

On receiving information, the Manchal police reached the spot and took up the investigation.