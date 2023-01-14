Hyderabad: Girl dies after falling from building at Kushaiguda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: The joy of putting together a colourful rangoli did not last long for a teenage girl who died after falling from the building while trying to click a high angle photograph of the rangoli.

On Saturday morning, Polishetty Kinara (14), a 9th standard student of a private school and a resident of Sharadanagar in Kushaiguda, put rangoli design in front of their apartment.

According to the Kushaiguda police, the teenager then went to the fifth floor of the building and attempted to capture a top angle photo of the design using a mobile phone. “She apparently slipped and fell on the ground from the fifth floor and sustained injuries,” the police said.

The girl was rushed to hospital by her family members where she died while undergoing treatment.

The Kushaiguda police registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. After the autopsy the body was handed back to the family. The police are investigating.