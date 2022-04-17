Hyderabad: Two killed, two injured in car accident on ORR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:07 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident at Outer Ring Road Shamshabad on Sunday afternoon. The condition of one of the injured was stated to be critical.

According to the police, a car in which the four persons were travelling rammed into a truck parked on the ORR stretch at Pedda Golconda from behind. Two of the car passengers – a man and a woman – died on the spot while the remaining two were pulled out of the car and shifted to hospital for treatment by the police.

The police seized the lorry and efforts are on to identify and nab the driver.

