Hyderabad: Two nabbed for burglary in Nacharam

By | Published: 2:13 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons involved in a burglary at Nacharam were arrested by the Rachakonda Police on Thursday. The police recovered 42 tolas of gold and 70 tolas of silver from them.

The persons were identified as Mohd Sabdar alias Saddam (25) a native of Uttar Pradesh and Mohd Ayub alias Bada Ayub (58) of Moinabad. Another suspect, Mohd Nayeem, is absconding.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat said Ayub was arrested several times earlier and was involved in 118 cases while Saddam was involved in 33 cases across the country. The two moved around in a car in colonies and identified locked houses. During the night they would break into such houses and steal valuables.

“The gang was involved in two property offences in Nacharam and one in Dundigal police station limits this year,” Bhagwat said.

