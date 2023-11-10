Hyderabad: Two nabbed with Heroin in Nagole

The arrested persons are T.Pankaj Bhai (27), a drug peddler from Amberpet and a native of Gujarat, and Prajapathi Mukesh Laxman Bhai (19), a mobile shop worker from Rajasthan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:14 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with Nagole police busted an interstate drug racket and nabbed two drug peddlers on Friday. Officials seized 70 grams heroin worth Rs.50 lakh in international market, two mobile phones, cash and other material.

Police said the suspects are relatives and addicted to drug substances. Initially they procured drugs for self-consumption, but subsequently started selling them for making easy money. They came in contact with a heroin supplier from Rajasthan and started procuring it from him.

Following a tip-off, the police nabbed them at Nagole ‘x’ road and seized the material. The main drug source is yet to be identified and nabbed.