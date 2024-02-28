| Hyderabad Second Edition Of Artix To Be Held On March 16 17

Hyderabad: Second edition of Artix to be held on March 16-17

Artix is a manifestation of a carefully chosen collection of artwork, live installations, and interaction with the creative minds influencing the trajectory of the art world.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 February 2024, 05:29 PM

Hyderabad: The second edition of Artix, an art exhibition, is scheduled to take place at The Park Hotel in Somajiguda here on March 16 and 17.

The ultra-sophisticated alpha affair, an amalgamation of art meets luxury, is the result of the determination and drive of the artistic minds of Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar and Sethu Vaidyanathan, who seek to bring about a revolution in the art world, it said.

A total of 75 artists, over 15 galleries, nine solo shows, including jewellery designers, textile designers and several more are participating in the show. There will be almost 350 works of art from artists from all India displayed at the fair, it added.