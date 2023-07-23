Hyderabad: Two persons arrested for cheating job aspirants

Those caught are Morachikkam Sanjeevaiah alias Jeevaiah and Feroz Sulaman while their associate Kiran is absconding.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:03 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team nabbed two persons who allegedly duped job aspirants on pretext of arranging jobs in Reserve Bank of India. The officials seized seven fake job letters from them.

Those caught are Morachikkam Sanjeevaiah alias Jeevaiah and Feroz Sulaman while their associate Kiran is absconding.

The gang collected huge amount from the victims Bhargavi, Shashirekha and seven others promising jobs of clerk and attender in Reserve Bank of India. “After collecting the money the conmen handed them fake job offer letters,” said Inspector Khaleel Pasha.

On a complaint, the Chaderghat police had registered a case. The Commissioner’s Task Force tracked down Sanjeevaiah and Feroz and nabbed them on Sunday. Both the persons are handed over to the Chaderghat police for further action.