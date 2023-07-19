| Two Held In Uppal For Cheating People By Taking Cars On Rent

Hyderabad: Two persons who cheated people by taking cars on rent and fraudulently sold or mortgaged them to automobile dealers, were arrested by the Uppal police on Wednesday. Officials recovered 15 cars, altogether worth Rs.2.50 crore from them.

The arrested persons are B.Rajesh (37), a data entry operator from Chikkadpally and B.Narender (26) from Ghatkesar. They were involved in cases at Uppal, Medipally, Khairatabad and Chaitanyapuri.

According to the police, the suspects, who are close friends, had Rajesh posing as a bank employee and taking cars on the pretext of self-driving. “He offered them Rs.60,000 as rent per month for each vehicle. The suspects after collecting the vehicles stop further communication with the owners,” said a senior police official.

Further, Rajesh with the help of Narender mortgaged these vehicles with their known merchant by issuing promissory notes and blank cheques under security. “During this process, the suspects also damaged the GPS system in the vehicles, so as to prevent the owners of vehicles from tracking the location of vehicles,” the official added.

The duo is learnt to have cheated about 13 vehicle owners in the similar manner and mortgaged about 15 cars until now.