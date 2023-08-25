Hyderabad: Two persons feared drown in Bachupally lake

The duo identified as Raju (37) and Prakash (50), residents of Bachupally had come to the lake for sightseeing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons are feared to have drowned in a lake in Bachupally on the city outskirts on Friday.

The duo identified as Raju (37) and Prakash (50), residents of Bachupally had come to the lake for sightseeing. They got into the lake for swimming, when they accidentally went missing.

It is yet to be known if both drowned at once or one of them started drowning and other drowned while trying to rescue the first one, the police said.

On being alerted by local villagers, the Bachupally police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of expert swimmers. Officials said if the bodies are not retrieved until dusk, the search operation may be halted in the night and resumed on Saturday.