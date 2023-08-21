Hyderabad: Two persons killed in road accident at Pahadishareef

According to the police, three persons were on a motorcycle when a car travelling at a high speed rammed into the bike on Thukkuguda road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:27 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Pahadishareef on Monday night.

According to the police, three persons were on a motorcycle when a car travelling at a high speed rammed into the bike on Thukkuguda road. Two of the persons sustained serious injuries and died on the spot while another person who got injured was rushed to hospital.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

A case is registered against the driver of the car.

Also Read BJP leader from Hyderabad Saran Kumar goes missing on Monday