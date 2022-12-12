Hyderabad: Two Property offenders arrested by Medchal police

Two property offenders who were allegedly involved in six cases of theft at temples were arrested by the Medchal police on Monday.

Hyderabad: Two property offenders who were allegedly involved in six cases of theft at temples were arrested by the Medchal police on Monday. The police seized a motorcycle, two mobile phones and cash Rs. 10,000 from them.

The arrested persons Anjaneyulu (26) a truck driver and Dudekula Abbas (26) a butcher, both from Medak moved around on motorcycles at nights in villages and identified temples located in isolated places. “After breaking open the door lock with the help of an iron rod, the two offenders took cash from the Hundi and other articles found in the temple and escaped,” said ACP Petbasheerabad, V V S Ramalinga Raju.

The police caught the two persons after tracking them down with the help of surveillance cameras. Both of them were produced before the court and remanded.