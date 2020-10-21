Hyderabad: UCW releases VI-semester results, 93.33% pass

The results were announced by OU Controller of Examinations Prof. Sriram Venkatesh here on Wednesday and overall pass percentage stood at 93.33 per cent

Published: 6:37 pm

Hyderabad: University College for Women, Koti, Osmania University, has declared the VI-semester regular and backlog exams results in a record time of two days.

The results were announced by OU Controller of Examinations Prof. Sriram Venkatesh here on Wednesday and overall pass percentage stood at 93.33 per cent. The college has bettered its previous results announcement record of four days last year.

