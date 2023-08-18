Hyderabad breathes easy as air pollution dips

Monthly Air Quality Index values see remarkable improvement: TSPCB data

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 10:00 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced a breath of fresh air in the month of July as air pollution levels plummeted significantly, according to data released by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board.

The monthly Air Quality Index (AQI) values showcased a remarkable improvement, painting a vivid picture of a city slowly shedding its polluted past.

Comparing the data from the first six months of the year, July’s AQI values were nearly halved in most regions. Even the regular pollution hotspots, such as Nehru Zoological Park, Sanathnagar, and Pashamylaram, known for their consistently poor air quality, had the luxury of fresh air throughout July.

Nehru Zoological Park, a place where the AQI breached the 200-mark during the earlier months of the year, finally found solace as the AQI plummeted to an impressive 36 in July. The positive trajectory of improvement had already begun in June, with an AQI of 61, marking a stark contrast to the stifling air conditions earlier in the year. This trend wasn’t exclusive to Nehru Zoological Park alone, areas like Pashamylaram and Bollaram followed suit.

Even the green havens of the city witnessed a breath of change. ICRISAT premises, KBR Park, and Kukatpally witnessed a dramatic turnaround in air quality. The heart of the city, typically bustling with high vehicular movement, also found reprieve as localities like Sainikpuri, Abids, Balanagar, Uppal, and Jubilee Hills enjoyed fresh air, thanks to the arrival of monsoon rains in the last two weeks of July.

The data reveals that from January to May, air quality lingered in the moderate category. In June, it began its ascent to healthier levels. The transformation culminated in July, a month that saw the city’s air quality make impressive strides toward improvement. Even in August, so far, the positive trend shows no sign of slowing down.

The air quality values have remained promising even amidst the occasional monsoon breaks.

